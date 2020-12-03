ST. LOUIS — Three St. Louis natives and NBA players are among several who were asked to self-quarantine.

The NBA suspended its season “until further notice" after a Utah Jazz player tested positive on Wednesday for the coronavirus. This happened hours after the majority of the league's owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.

According to a report from ESPN, players on the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers were told to self-quarantine after they all played against the Jazz within the last 10 days.

St. Louis natives Jayson Tatum, Bradley Beal and Pat McCaw are all on teams affected by the announcement.

Statement from the Boston Celtics

"The NBA has announced the decision to suspend games. We are in the process of gathering information and determining next steps. We will provide updates as soon as we have more information to share. Thank you."

Statement from the Toronto Raptors

“The Toronto Raptors played the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Monday night, and as is usual during an NBA game, the players were in close physical contact. On Wednesday evening, testing revealed that a Jazz player tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Out of an abundance of caution, members of the Raptors traveling party have been tested for the virus. We await those results. Our players, coaches and traveling staff have all been advised to go into self-isolation for 14 days, which means minimizing contact in accordance with public health guidelines. Our team doctors remain in communication with infection control specialists and public health authorities, and we will continue to abide by their advice.

Since returning from Utah on Tuesday morning, team members have made two public appearances. According to Toronto Public Health, being in close contact with someone who does not have COVID-19, but was exposed to someone with COVID-19, does not constitute a risk for getting COVID-19 and does not require public health follow up. People who attended these events should continue to monitor their health, practice social distancing and hand washing, and contact a health professional should they develop symptoms.”

While the Wizards weren’t one of the five teams who played the Jazz in the last 10 days, the team played them on Feb. 29 and then played the Knicks who played the Jazz on March 4.

Statement from the Washington Wizards

“Under the direction of team and MedStar medical staff, the Washington Wizards have advised players, coaches and basketball operations personnel to self-quarantine for the next three to four days. The decision was made with an abundance of caution due to the team’s recent game schedule, which saw them play at Utah on Feb. 28 and against New York (who played Utah on Mar. 4) on Mar. 10.

Players, coaches and basketball operations staff who exhibit or develop flu-like symptoms will be tested for COVID-19.

The Wizards and Monumental Sports & Entertainment will continue to monitor the situation with an emphasis on ensuring the health and safety of our fans, employees and players.”

