ST. LOUIS — As concerns over the coronavirus continue to grow, leaders are making the decision to postpone or cancel shows and events.

Professional and amateur sports are some of the hardest-hit areas when it comes to these schedule changes.

March Madness? Canceled

The Blues? Postponed

The Cardinals? Spring training canceled and Opening Day delayed

BattleHawks? Done for the season

So now that there are no sports until further notice, what's a sports fan to do? I'll tell you, watch sports movies.

For years, sport and cinema have worked together like chocolate and peanut butter, and now is the time to take advantage of that perfect combination.

Regardless of what you are in the mood for, this list will have something for you, so let's get started.

Missing the Cardinals?

We were less than a month away from real, meaningful baseball before MLB announced the cancelation of Spring Training and the delay of the regular season.

Baseball has always been the most fertile ground for sports movies, so here is nine innings-worth of movies to tide you over until the Cardinals come home to roost.

The Sandlot

This one takes the first spot because it was the first movie I was ever obsessed with. Smalls. The Great Hambino. Squints. Benny the Jet. And of course, The Beast.

You can't go wrong with this one, and if you have a VCR, I think I have a gently used copy you could borrow.

The Natural

Roy Hobbs hitting the lights out. Enough said.

Field of Dreams

"If you build it, they will come."

Major League

A rag-tag group of underdogs making a run for the pennant will have you ready for October baseball at Busch.

Bull Durham

Put the kids to bed and put this one on. Hit the bull, win a steak.

Rookie of the Year

If you can't get the kids to go to bed, this one will be just fine.

Henry Rowengartner breaks his arm only to have it come back with the incredible ability to bring the heat.

As long as you ignore the fact that he plays for the Cubs, you'll be just fine.

Little Big League

This movie always seemed like the off-brand version of Rookie of the Year, but I always liked it better.

Everyone thinks they can manage a baseball team, and this movie takes that to the extreme.

The Babe

This is a pretty bland biopic of The Great Bambino but it stars St. Louis' own John Goodman.

Bonus Documentary - Ken Burn's Baseball

Honestly, this is probably what I'm going to end up watching come April 1.

It's 11 parts, has more than 20 hours of content and tells the amazing life story of America's Pasttime.

Missing the Blues?

The Blues were on their way to bringing the Stanley Cup back to St. Louis again when the NHL put a pause on the season, so here are three periods of action with a little bit of overtime.

Miracle

Looking for goosebumps? This one will give them to you.

Do you believe in miracles?

Mighty Ducks

You can pick which one you want, as long as it's the original or D2.

Slapshot

Player-coach Reggie Dunlop and the Hanson Brothers fight to keep the Chiefs in Charlestown. Plus, they play in Blues colors.

Goon

This is what I was talking about when I said overtime. This is a violent depiction of a minor-league enforcer staring Seann William Scott of "American Pie" fame.

Bonus Documentary - The Blues Stanley Cup Documentary

Nothing's better than reliving the greatest season of all time.

Plus it's free if you have Amazon Prime!

Missing the BattleHawks?

The BattleHawks were one of the best stories and teams of the XFL return, but their season is over. So here's a movie for each of their games in this abbreviated season.

Remember the Titans

This is a perfect sports movie. It's got a great message, somewhat realistic sports action and all the lockerroom speeches you can handle.

You'll never forget the day you watched the Titans.

The Blindside

We all need to feel good right now, and this one does just that. It's like the movie version of your favorite candy bar. Super sweet and leaves you with a smile.

Jerry Maguire

"Show me the money!"

The Waterboy

Sports Director Frank Cusumano lobbied against this one, but I'm a sucker for Adam Sandler sports movies.

Frank's Pick - Brian's Song

Since I ignored Frank's advice on The Waterboy, I gave him his own pick. He went with Brian's Song.

A little bit of made-for-TV cheese here, but I don't argue with Frank.

Bonus documentary - Anything Greatest Show on Turf

You can start here:

Basketball

There's no March Madness, Illinois has canceled it's high school basketball tournament and the NBA season is on hold after multiple players tested positive for coronavirus, so here's some hoops classics to fill the void.

Hoosiers

The greatest basketball movie there is will get you past the fact that Illinois' state tournament was called off.

White Men Can't Jump

Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson hustling on the blacktop.

Blue Chips

I wanted to put "Kazaam" on the list just to get Shaq in here, but then I remembered about "Blue Chips". Nick Nolte fudges the rules to get some ringers on the court.

Space Jam

Bugs Bunny, Michael Jordan and Bill Murray are three members of my dream starting five.

Teen Wolf

This combines my love of sports movies with my love of monster movies. The dunks in this movie make it one of the best sports movies around.

Other sports

If you don't want to watch something that reminds you of local sports, there are always these picks.

Do you want to watch someone get beat up?

Rocky

Million Dollar Baby

Karate Kid

Raging Bull

Do you want to watch someone hit a little white ball?

Tin Cup

Happy Gilmore

"Do you want to kiss my egg?"

Cool Runnings

And if you need a laugh that is barely connected to sports

Dodgeball

A true underdog story.

The Big Lebowski

"Mark it zero!"

Along Came Polly

Just for the basketball scene with Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Ace Ventura

Laces out, Marino!

Any Will Ferrell sports movie

My personal favorite is"Semi-Pro"

Tom Hanks

This American treasure is currently in Australia fighting the virus with his wife, but he tweeted Thursday night to make sure we all know he is doing OK. In his tweet, he said there's no crying in baseball, so here is a category just for him.

A League of Their Own

Tom's right, there's no crying in baseball.

Castaway

"Wilson!"

Forrest Gump

He played football and ping pong and ran cross country. That counts.

Big

A little bit of basketball as an adult and a little bit of baseball as a kid. Look, we need all the Tom Hanks we can get right now, just let me have this one.

Conclusion

So that's it. Hopefully, that'll get us all through this break from sports.

If I left your favorite of the list, watch that one instead.