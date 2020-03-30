ST. LOUIS — While we wait for sports to return to somewhat normal following the coronavirus pandemic, 5 On Your Side Sports is rolling out the best of the best.

We're digging deep in our expansive archives, highlighting some great stories around the area and doing some serious rankings. First up on our rankings list is the team that was supposed to be wrapping up its regular season right about now.

Here is 5 On Your Side Sports' list of the 10 greatest Blues in franchise history, as written by sports director Frank Cusumano.

10: Ryan O'Reilly

I know it's just two seasons, but one of them was historical, and both were all-star years.

It's not just the Selke and Conn Smythe Awards, it's a player who changed the culture with his work ethic and leadership.

9: Grant Fuhr

The only goalie on the list is Grant Fuhr.

He won five Stanley Cups, none with the Blues, but the six-time all-star did something never done before here. He played in 79 games one season, including 78 in a row. He made the NHL's top all-time 100 list for a reason.

8: Alex Pietrangelo

Number eight on the list is Alex Pietrangelo.

His the first and only captain of the Blues to raise a Cup. Las season, he scored the game winner in Game 7 in Boston. Petro has more assists than any defenseman in team history, and at age 30, the two-time all-star is getting better with age.

7. Brian Sutter

His ending as a coach shouldn't cloud his compelling career here.

He was a three-time all-star and had six 30 goal seasons. He wore his heart on his sleeve and every one of his 303 NHL goals he scored while wearing a blue note sweater. You simply couldn't write a book about the Blues without a chapter on Brian Sutter.

6. Red Berenson

The Red Baron is number six. If you are 50 or older, he could have been your hockey hero.

The six goal game, the all-star games and the three Stanley Cup Finals.

The man could score. Even in his mid-30's he came back for a second tour with the Blues and had back-to-back 20 goals seasons.

5. Garry Unger

Only Garry Unger could have made trading Berenson a good idea.

Forget the golden locks, and remember the iron man streak. The man played in 914 consecutive games.

He played eight full seasons with the Blues and in all eight of them, he scored at least 30 goals.

4. Bernie Federko

One of the most underrated hockey players in history.

How does a guy who became the first player in league history to have 10 consecutive 50 assist seasons only play in two all-star games?

He left the Blues with eight offensive records. The Hall of Fame knew this man was more than worthy.

3. Al MacInnis

The man with the hardest shot in Blues history, and maybe hockey history.

He scored 100 points in one season as a defenseman. He was a 12-time all-star who won the Conn Smythe and Norris trophy and leads the Blues all-time in plus/minus with +371.

2. Chris Pronger

In 2000, Pronger became the first defenseman to win the MVP Award since Bobby Orr 28 years before.

No opposing forward wanted to play against number 44. That number will be raised to the rafters next season.

1. Brett Hull

Only three players in NHL history have more goals than Brett's 741.

He was the reason you bought a ticket to go to a game. He's the reason so many rinks have been built in our area.

Brett Hull is our greatest player in Blues franchise history.

