5 On Your Side to air Blues-Stars round-robin game on Sunday

The Blues are back on 5 On Your Side as they begin their playoff run in 2020

ST. LOUIS — The Blues are back on 5 On Your Side for another playoff run.

The Blues will face the Dallas Stars in the third and final game of round-robin play on Sunday at 2 p.m. right here on 5 On Your Side.

The Blues have dropped their first two round-robin games to the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL's "bubble" in Edmonton. All of the Blues' games this postseason will be played in Edmonton, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which originally paused the NHL season in March.

With a win, St. Louis will be the number 3 seed and face the Calgary Flames in the first round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. If they lose, the Blues will be the number 4 seed, and face the Vancouver Canucks in the first round. The first round will be a best-of-7 series.