MADISON, Ill. – His friends know him well.

“Schrader will race anywhere anytime," said former NASCAR competitor Kenny Wallace.

“Ken just likes to race anything so this was a good fit for him being in his home town," said race promoter Bob Sargent.

It doesn’t matter that he’s 63-years-old, Ken Schrader is seemingly always behind the wheel, even if it's the first ARCA race in St. Louis in a decade.

“Doing anything I have to do to keep from getting a job," joked Schrader.

“Will Rodgers, young driver, he’s racing out in Sonoma this weekend, so they put the old guy in," he said.

Schrader retired from NASCAR in 2013 with 4 career wins, a career spanning three decades and over 700 races.

Suiting up for the Papa Nicholas 150 at Gateway Motorsports Park Friday night was an easy decision.

“The track is very unique. The turns are so much different," said Schrader.

And even though he's racing against drivers young enough to be his grandchildren, the veteran driver had one objective in mind.

“It’s the same strategy all the time. Just go fast enough to stay in front of everybody else," he said.

“Expect to win. Now, expect to win all the time, doesn’t always happen, but that’s what we’re shootin’ for."

It was also an important race for Schrader because Gateway still feels like home for the Fenton, Missouri native.

“We’ve got a lot of people coming into town for this. We’re looking forward to it. Our heart’s always been in St. Louis, where we’re born and raised, and we just have a lot of great fans that come out and support these events," he said.

Schrader finished 11th in Friday night's race with Sheldon Creed taking the checkered flag.

You can still catch Schrader at a dirt track in Pevely on selected dates throughout the summer.

