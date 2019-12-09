ST. LOUIS — This week at the Dwight Davis Tennis Center at Forest Park is the USTA U.S. Open Wheelchair Championships.

One-hundred of the best wheelchair tennis players from over 20 countries are in action.

When a crash took Stéphane Houdet's leg, he didn't let it keep him from dreaming.

As a child, he dreamed of becoming a professional tennis player. When he was 24, Houdet was in a motorcycle crash that took his left leg.

Eight years later, he found wheelchair tennis, and it's been his life ever since.

Click here for more information about U.S. Open Wheelchair Championships.

