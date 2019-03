BELLEVILLE, Ill. — What does it take to win back-to-back Class 4A Illinois state championships? Aside form senior studs such as EJ Liddell, Keith Randolph and Lawrence Brazil III, teamwork that is concrete in a brotherhood that will live for decades to come.

5 On Your Side Sports' Josh Helmuth sat down with the champs, along with Maroons head coach Joe Muniz, to reflect on just how remarkable, and meaningful, the last two years have been for Belleville West basketball.