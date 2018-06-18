Although it's not rare for a golfer to make a Major debut at age 35. It's not necessarily common either.

Therefore Chris Naegel isn't taking his first U.S. Open for granted. And neither are his friends back at home.

“He finally got his break," said Michael Kootman. “We’re really excited. The whole club is.”

“Everybody’s rootin’ for him every week, following him on their phones, hitting refresh, refresh, refresh," added Scott Mannis.

Mannis and Kootman were just two of the countless golfers glued to television and computer screens at Meadowbrook Country Club this weekend. Naegel practices at the course several times a week. To say he has friends there is an under-statment.

“Terrific family guy and a good friend to everybody," said Kootman. “He’s always supportive. He’s always helping somebody with their game.”

His friends, watching him avidly at the course's famous 19th Hole lounge, even had their friend's signature drink in his honor.

“It’s a Chris Naegel strawberry vodka lemonade," said Mannis.

Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Signup for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

So how did Naegel do in his first Major at Shinnecock Hills Golf Course/

He shot well enough on Thursday and Friday to make the cut for this weekend, beating out Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Rory McILroy.

He ended the tournament tied for 56th.

“The truth is he’s the most hard working golfer I’ve ever seen," said Craig Liddle, PGA golf pro at Meadowbrook.

“Chris is out here when it’s freezing cold in stocking caps working on his short game. Hits more balls than anyone else out there. He’s persevered, which is the number one quality you need in order to get to the PGA Tour," he said.

Liddle is also confident that Naegel hasn't yet hit his peak as a golfer.

“How much time and effort he puts in his short game is incredible. He’s got the total package. He’s going to get there. I really believe that," he said.

There's no question that when Naegel returns home to St. Louis this week he'll have an excited 'fan club' happy to congratulate him.

“I have a dollar bill in my locker that I won from Chris Naegel on a Sunday afternoon in the middle of December about four years ago. And I had him autograph it. And every event I text him with out much that dollar is worth," said Mannis.

Kootman added, “I’ve watched him probably for ten years, and every year he keeps getting better and better.”

“It’s no surprise that he finally has an opportunity to show what he has. And he’s got a lot of game," he said.









© 2018 KSDK