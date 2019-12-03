Adam Wainwright has racked up just over 13 years of MLB service time.

He's accomplished quite a bit since 2006, but now he's looking to put the cherry on top of his legendary Cardinals career.

Here's what Wainwright had to say in Jupiter about his health, his 2019 role and his dream scenario on how to 'drop the mic' on his career.

When he was healthy near the end of last season, the 37-year-old veteran was effective.

Wainwright went at least five innings in his four September starts, and the Cardinals won three of those games, including a spectacular nine strikeout, no run performance through six innings against the Dodgers on September 16.

The redbird veteran said he would keep on putting himself out there until it's physically too much, or is no longer fun.

"If I'm out there and it hurts, and it's no longer fun anymore, I'm going to retire," Wainwright said. "And I'll just look back and know that it was great. We just don't know till we know."

It looks like the three time all-start will at least begin the season in the bullpen for the Cards, with youngsters like Dakota Hudson, John Gant and Austin Gomber fighting for a rotation slot.

With inevitable injuries to follow throughout the season, Cards fans should expect Waino to get at least a few shots as a starter again.

You might remember the last time Adam Wainwright was predominately a reliever it worked out quite well for the Cardinals, culminating with a World Series title in 2006.

"A great mic drop would be getting the last out of the World Series again," Wainwright said. "Start and end your career with that. What do you think about that?"