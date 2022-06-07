Adam Wainwright hosts second scavenger hunt at Busch Stadium

Scavenger hunt no. 2 took place before the afternoon game between the Cardinals and Phillies Saturday.

ST. LOUIS — Adam Wainwright is once again giving clues to fans, leading to a prize around Busch Stadium.

Wainwright's twitter is full with what he likes to call, "Day After Pitching Old Man Walk," that includes photos of stadiums and fun facts about it. He highlights these adventures and people he meets along the way after he pitches the night before.

He has highlighted many stadiums so far including Truist Park in Atlanta and Fenway Park in Boston with fun facts and pictures of what he sees.

Just last month, Wainwright hid a signed baseball in Busch Stadium during his walk. He signed it with the writing "scavenger hunt #1" which many thought would lead to more in the future.

On this rainy Saturday morning in St. Louis, he tweeted that he was taking his "old man walk" in Busch Stadium and that he would be leaving a set of clues around that will eventually lead to the prize.

Seems like a good day for a DAPOMW scavenger hunt.

Today, I'll be leaving a set of clues around the stadium that will eventually lead to the prize. Who's up for the challenge? — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) July 9, 2022

While his last scavenger hunt was just one clue, for the second hunt he said he left a set of clues around the stadium. His riddles continue, having fans searching around Busch Stadium

Clue #1:



To be a winning player

One must learn to persevere

To find a way when things are tough

And conquer any fear

You must learn to be relentless

And never stop the fight

You might have to "go the distance"

No matter what the HEIGHT



PS... as high as it gets. pic.twitter.com/dU9emuIEmY — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) July 9, 2022

It's a mystery whether all the clues have been found as of 3 p.m. Saturday, while the Cardinals play their second game against the Phillies.

Wainwright is 6-7 this season with an ERA of 3.15 as the All-Star Break comes up for the MLB.

While he is currently on a one-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals, a decision is still up in the air if he will come back for another season or retire along side his long-time duo, Yadier Molina.

