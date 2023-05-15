After sweeping Red Sox in Boston, can the St. Louis Cardinals turn the season around?

Timely hitting from Nolan Arenado and a strong performance from Miles Mikolas helped lead the Cardinals to a much needed sweep over Boston.

ST. LOUIS — Entering play on Friday, the St. Louis Cardinals were 13-21, in last place in the National League Central, and in Boston to take on the Red Sox for three games. There was also the subplot from last week in which the Cardinals discussed moving Willson Contreras from behind the plate to the DH position, with occasional spells in the outfield, because some of the pitchers were reportedly unhappy with his game-calling skills.

It all seemed like a recipe for disaster, but after the last out of Sunday night’s game, the Cardinals were celebrating a sweep thanks to timely hitting, good pitching, and a big performance on national TV by Nolan Arenado.

They’re still in last place, but after this weekend, it appears things are looking up for the Cardinals.

On the latest episode of Locked On Cardinals, host JD Hafron discussed the big weekend in Boston and what’s next for the Cardinals. Could this be the start of a turnaround?

Before the series started, Hafron picked Nolan Arenado as the pick to click in this series and click he did. He was 4-5 on Friday night with a home run, and he went 2-5 with a home run on Sunday night. Hafron said, “I kinda went with my gut on this one, and it paid off in a big way.”

The most shocking part of the weekend was Friday and Saturday’s games, which featured blown saves that turned into losses for Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen. In both games, the Cardinals scored three runs in the top of the ninth to take the lead and win the game.

Hafron talked about the Cardinals' resilience during those two games. He mentioned how it could have been easy for them to mope into the last inning and accept defeat, especially when you’re up against a guy like Jansen, who just recorded his 400th career save. But the Cardinals didn’t back down and, after two comeback victories, coasted to a 9-1 victory on Sunday in front of a national audience who were probably wondering how this Cardinals team had a 15-21 record going into that game.

The Cardinals outscored the Red Sox 21-10, and Miles Mikolas kept the Red Sox lineup from doing too much damage. They only scored a run off him in six innings on only four hits.

So does this sweep mean the Cardinals have turned the corner? Hafron believes this will help the team’s confidence. No matter how the Red Sox are doing in the standings, it’s never that easy to march into Fenway Park and sweep a series, but the Cardinals did that this weekend, and this could be the start of a big run for them. Even though they’re still in last place in the division, only seven and a half games separate them from the first-place Milwaukee Brewers.

They have plenty of time to turn things around, and right now, they’re heading in the right direction.