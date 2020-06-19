x
Albert Pujols will reportedly pay the salaries of Angels staff members furloughed in the Dominican Republic

Albert Pujols is coming to the rescue once again
Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols tips his cap to the crowd before his final at bat of the night during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Sunday, June 23, 2019, in St. Louis.

According to an article in the Los Angeles Times, former Cardinals star and current Angels first baseman Albert Pujols is stepping up for some Angels employees during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Times reported Thursday that "Pujols will cover the salaries of the Angels' furloughed staff members in the Dominican Republic for roughly five months, an amount that totals $180,000."

The Angels have a team academy in the Dominican Republic.

Pujols, a native of the Domincan, has a long history of helping others. His Pujols Family Foundation continues to make a difference in the lives of those with down syndrome.

The Angels, along with other teams around baseball have made budget cuts that have impacted staff, scouts and minor league players during the pandemic.

Pujols signed a 10-year, $240 million contract with the Angels after leaving the Cardinals following the 2011 season.

