Alex Pietrangelo might seem like the St. Louis Blues' grizzled veteran captain by now, but it's true he's still just 29 years old.

He's accomplished quite a bit in his 12 years with the Blues, but now he's getting some more recognition off the ice.

Forbes Magazine has named Pietrangelo to their annual 30 Under 30 List of people in sports to watch for 2020.

The Blues' defenseman was the only hockey player on Forbes' list this year. Pietrangelo will actually turn 30 on January 30.

Other notable members of this year's Forbes list include Nathan Chen, Julie Ertz, Paul George, Patrick Mahomes, Christian Pulisic, Klay Thompson and Christian Yelich.

Forbes has been making their annual "30 Under 30 Lists" since 2011.

RELATED: Blues recall forwards Kyrou and Poganski

RELATED: Commentary: Blues lose to Maple Leafs after poor showing in first period

RELATED: Allen performing at high level again; shutout of Blackhawks Monday ties him with Halak in Blues history

RELATED: 4 Blues up for fan vote for NHL All-Star Weekend team captain

RELATED: Blues finding ways to win with plug-and-play guys despite key players out of the lineup