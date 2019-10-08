COLUMBIA, Mo. — If the NCAA sanctions hanging over the Missouri football program are like a dark cloud, Kelly Bryant is the sun that continues to shine through.

It's not hard to spot Mizzou football's newest star, whether he's donning his helmet in interviews, or not.

"I just want to be different," a helmeted Bryant said after his first day of fall camp. "I'm going to save the face for the last day, so you get to see the face the last day of camp."

Watch: All eyes are on Kelly Bryant as Mizzou season nears

Bryant has wasted no time enduring himself to his teammates, on and off the field.

"Kelly likes to be loose, and we have the music going and the dancing going, and so do I," offensive coordinator Derek Dooley said.

But the grad transfer's focus has never swayed. When it's time to lock it in, he's locked in.

"He's very mature, but is also able to relate to whoever he's in contact with at that moment. I think it's a gift he has because his ego is so low," head coach Barry Odom said of Bryant.

Watch: Barry Odom is relaxed, and ready for battle in 2019

As much as Odom has raved about Bryant's off the field talents, it's his on field ones that will excite fans in 2019.

Bryant is experienced, a skilled runner and has inherited an offense with weapons galore.

And if you ask him, the team can't wait for the opportunity to prove themselves.

"The guys are hungry," Bryant said. "I'd say we've got a chip on our shoulder, but it's more like a boulder."

Missouri kicks off their season on August 31 against Wyoming.

RELATED: Missouri to sell alcohol at home football games starting in 2019

RELATED: Mizzou men’s basketball nonconference schedule released

RELATED: All eyes are on Kelly Bryant as Mizzou opens fall camp

RELATED: A look inside the brand new Missouri football south end zone facility

RELATED: Sports Plus Podcast: Mizzou football preview and Cards deadline dread