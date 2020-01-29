ALTON, Ill. — The Prospect League, a collegiate summer wood bat league, has picked Alton as the newest city to join the now 13-team league.

Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park will be the home for the yet-to-be-named team, which is expected to begin play in 2021.

"After several visits and meetings, we knew that Alton was an ideal fit for our league. We applaud the efforts of Mayor Brant Walker and Parks and Recreation Director Michael Haynes in their understanding and potential that the Prospect League brings to this remarkable city. We are proud of the relationship that has already been established and look forward to many upcoming summers of the highest level of summer collegiate baseball that the Prospect League has to offer," Prospect League Commissioner Dennis Bastien said in a release.

The Prospect League said its purpose is to provide family friendly, affordable baseball entertainment, give college athletes an opportunity to play in a wood bat league in a competitive atmosphere and provide a place for MLB scouts to evaluate talent.

Steve Marso was named the team's owner/operator on Wednesday, and several additions and renovations are being discussed for Lloyd Hopkins field prior to the arrival of the new team.

