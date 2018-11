ALTON, Ill. — The Alton boys' basketball team will return to practice Thursday, less than a week after an on-court brawl during a game against Riverview Gardens.

The Alton School District Board of Education met Wednesday night to hold a closed session to discuss discipline. A release from the district said they can't discuss disciplinary action.

According to the school's website, two of the team's games were canceled. Their next game is scheduled for Friday.

