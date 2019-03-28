ST CHARLES, Mo. — The St. Louis Ambush (10-13) will face off against the Milwaukee Wave (18-3) Friday night at 7:35 at the Family Arena in the last game of the season for the Ambush.

Heading into the match-up the Ambush still have an outside shot at making the postseason.

St. Louis would need to win Friday night and for the Kansas City Comets to lose all three of their remaining games.

Even if they don't make the playoffs, this will be the most successful season in St. Louis Ambush history. The team's 10 wins is more than the franchise had in the past three seasons combined. The Ambush are also guaranteed their best winning percentage in the team's six year history.

Friday's game will also be the last as a player for player/coach Hewerton Moreira. He will remain head coach for the team next season. A tribute to Coach Hewerton's playing career is planned for Friday night.

Friday night will also be family night at the Family Arena, with the first 1,000 fans in attendance receiving an Ambush player card set. There will also be a postgame autograph session on the field.

