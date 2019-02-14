JUPITER, Fla. — Andrew Miller doesn't care about his role. He just wants to win.

The new Cardinals reliever spoke with 5 On Your Side Sports from Jupiter, Florida Thursday afternoon during the team's second full day of Spring Training.

He was relatively candid regarding his thoughts about joining the team, following an injury-riddled season that included his worst ERA in seven years.

"It's an organization that expects to win. Certainly this year particularly with getting 'Goldy' and doing what they do every year, that's what I want to be a part of," Miller said. "It's just the type of club you want to play for."

Miller has been a Major Leaguer since 2006 and was nearly unhittable over a four-year stretch from 2014-2017.

During that time he played for three clubs, posting an ERA under 2.00 (1.39 in 2016) and nearly led the Cleveland Indians to a World Series title in 2016. The two-time All-Star is confident he can help lead the Cardinals to a title in 2019.

"I know they haven't reached their goal the last couple years but they're going in the right direction," the 6-foot-7 hurler said.

Miller also noted that he doesn't care where he's placed in the bullpen to start the 2019 season. Middle relief, setup man or closer, he just has one mission.

"I want to win. Whatever I can do to help the team win. I think flexibility is great for the game. Certainly, teams can appreciate having a 'set-in-stone' back end of the bullpen, but at the same time if we can match up and be flexible that would be better," Miller said.

Miller battled a knee injury last year. But he feels he's back to being 100 percent.

"I feel great. I'm ready to go," he said.