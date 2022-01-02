Antonio Brown takes off jersey, leaves field in middle of Bucs-Jets game

The wide receiver was seen on the sideline taking off his jersey and shoulder pads before running off the field and into the tunnel.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Add this to an already lengthy list of bizarre moments for Antonio Brown.

Late in the third quarter of the Buccaneers’ game against the New York Jets, the Tampa Bay wide receiver stripped off his pads and jersey and ran bare-chested from the field, through the end zone and into the tunnel at MetLife Stadium.

It appeared to possibly be a show of frustration by Brown, who had three catches for 26 yards. He waved to the fans as he was leaving.

Brown was talking to teammate Mike Evans on the sideline when he began taking off his jersey and pads.

There was no immediate word from the Buccaneers on what happened or why Brown left the game.— Dennis Waszak Jr. reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Our sister station, WTSP in Tampa Bay, reported that after the game, Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians said Brown "is no longer a Buc."

Here's some video that shows what happened: