'I know he still looking down on me proud every day' | Antonio Phillips is playing with a bigger purpose

ST. LOUIS — It’s a message you never want to get as a parent, let alone as a big brother paving the way for your little siblings.

“I lost my brother my junior year,” Antonio Phillips said describing the moment he found out his little brother, Jason Eberhart Jr., had been shot and killed.

Gearing up for this third season at Ball State, Phillips said the news tore him up on the inside, and at first, he didn’t know what to do. But then he thought back to all the childhood dreams he and his brother had, one of which was going on to play in the NFL.

“I think about it every day,” he said. “My brother would just want me to keep going, that’s why I never stopped.”

Phillips suited up that season and played with a bigger purpose.

“That actually turned out to be the best year of my career,” Phillips said.

In 2019, he registered 43 tackles, broke up seven passes and picked off the opposing team’s quarterback four times.

Two years later, Eberhart Jr. would be smiling from cheek to cheek if he were here in person, Phillips signed a rookie free-agent contract with the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I know he still looking down on me proud every day,” Phillips said thinking of his brother. “Like man he done finally did it, finally made it."