A person with direct knowledge of the plans says women's national team players representing the United States and Canada will compete in a 3-on-3 event at the NHL All-Star game in two weeks.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the NHL isn't to announce its plans until later this week.

ESPN.com first reported the news. It's unclear when the scrimmage will be held during the weekend of festivities in St. Louis. The All-Star game is Jan. 25.

