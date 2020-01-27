A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that free agent outfielder Nicholas Castellanos has agreed to a $64 million, four-year deal with the Cincinnati Reds.

It's the Reds' latest big-money move to try to end a streak of six consecutive losing seasons. It's the fourth expensive move by the Reds this offseason.

They also signed second baseman Mike Moustakas to a $64 million, four-year deal and left-handed starter Wade Miley to a $15 million, two-year deal. Japanese All-Star outfielder Shogo Akiyama agreed to a $21 million, three-year contract.

Castellanos batted .289 last season with the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs.

