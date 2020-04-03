ST. LOUIS — Thousands of fans and athletes are heading to St. Louis for Arch Madness this weekend.

The 2020 Missouri Valley Conference Men's Basketball Tournament takes place at Enterprise Center from March 5-8.

The first of eight games kicks off at 6:05 p.m. Thursday. The final championship game is Sunday at 1 p.m.

The St. Louis Sports Commission estimated in November 2019 that over the 30 years the tournament has been in St. Louis, it has generated over $200 million in economic impact.

Some people are worried about the tournament this year due to rising concerns about the coronavirus, but officials said there is no reason to skip out on attending.

MVC is increasing sanitation and following other Centers for Disease Control guidelines to prevent risk. Meet and greets have also been canceled.

"I don't think there's an operational manual to follow for this sort of thing but I can tell you this -- our team doctors have been with us for a long time and what they've advised us to do, we're gonna follow it," said MVC Associate Commissioner Jack Watkins.

Anyone planning to attend the tournament should treat it like any other public place -- bring hand sanitizer and wash your hands frequently

Click here for the full tournament schedule.

