FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman has his defensive coordinator. Former Missouri State head coach Barry Odom will be the next defensive coordinator for the Razorbacks. Pittman confirmed the hire during an interview with Paul Finebaum on Friday afternoon.

Odom was fired by Mizzou following his win over Arkansas in the Battle Line Rivalry.

Odom led the Tigers from 2016 to 2019. Prior to that Odom was the Tiger’s DC in 2015. He served as the defensive coordinator at Memphis in 2012 to 2014.

Odom spent 15 years with Missouri as a player, recruiter, assistant coach, and head coach.

The Razorback defense finished 111th in the nation in 2019 surrendering 450 yards per game.

