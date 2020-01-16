MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — Two St. Louis organizations are coming together for a pop-up event.

Ball4All and TITLE Boxing Club in Maplewood are teaming up to host an event that represents unity and togetherness within the St. Louis community through exercise.

The boxing workout is open to all ages and athletic backgrounds. There will be merchandise and food available at the event.

The pop-up will be held on Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. Members and non-members are welcome.

To participate it costs $15 a person or $10 for a group/team of 5 or more, click here for tickets

Ball4All was founded in 2016 by Chaminade graduate Jordan Rayner and his sister Jasmin. It is a nonprofit for youth athletes in the St. Louis area.

Click here for more information on Ball4All

"We see the products of inspiration everyday. It is everywhere and always needed. When I look at St. Louis, I see a city in need of inspiration. The Lou is a community with unlimited potential and youth that have been blessed and gifted with talents beyond measure. The potential this city holds is raw and could be used to create a positive change that hasn’t been seen before across the city or even the country,” Jordan said.

He wants to have events that bring the community together, such as this one at TITLE Boxing.

“Much too often, I see the talent and potential of our youth cut short due to the environment and lack of opportunity. The violence and chaos that has developed in our city is destructive and prevents the growth of the community. Together, we must strive to create a change for the ones that come after us.”

5 On Your Side’s Ahmad Hicks spoke to Jordan and Jasmin back in August 2019

