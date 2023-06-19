Alton grad Bryan Hudson makes Major League debut with Dodgers

The 26-year-old pitched the final two innings at Dodgers Stadium as the team faced the San Francisco Giants.

LOS ANGELES — An Alton High School graduate made his Major League Baseball debut Saturday night with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Byran Hudson, from Godfrey, Illinois, was called up on June 17 to the team after spending the beginning of the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers.

The 26-year-old pitched the final two innings at Dodgers Stadium as the team faced the San Francisco Giants. He allowed three runs on four hits, one walk and struck out two.

His first MLB strikeout was against catcher Blake Sabol.

The Dodgers would be shutout Saturday night, losing 15-0 against the Giants.

Hudson graduated from Alton High School in 2015 and set school records with 25 career wins and 324 strikeouts. He finished his senior year with a record of 10-2 with a 0.50 ERA and 150 strikeouts.

He was drafted in the third round by the Chicago Cubs in the 2015 MLB Draft. He pitched with various teams including the South Ben Cubs, Myrtle Beach Pelicans and Iowa Cubs over the course of seven years. He did not pitch in 2020 due to the cancellation of the Minor League Baseball season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2023, he signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers as a free agent. Before being called up, he had a 2.17 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 25 games with the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

Watch Hudson's Major League debut here.