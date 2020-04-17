x
Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly breaks window at his house while working on change up in backyard

See, it even happens to the big leaguers sometimes!
Credit: AP
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, April 8, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

Current Dodgers and former Cardinals pitcher Joe Kelly is proving even Major Leaguers have trouble hitting the target sometimes.

Kelly's wife posted a series of videos on Instagram Thursday showing what happened when Joe lost control of a change up he was working on...

Kelly was throwing to a target in his yard when one of his change ups got away from him and ended up shattering a window on his house.

"Throwing program is going well," Kelly's wife wrote on Instagram.

"Wondering how quaratine is going... Joe's working on a change up," Kelly's wife said in the video as she surveyed the damage. "Yeah. that's cool."

Hey, it happens to the best of us!

