Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly breaks window at his house while working on change up in backyard

Current Dodgers and former Cardinals pitcher Joe Kelly is proving even Major Leaguers have trouble hitting the target sometimes.
Kelly's wife posted a series of videos on Instagram Thursday showing what happened when Joe lost control of a change up he was working on...
Kelly was throwing to a target in his yard when one of his change ups got away from him and ended up shattering a window on his house.
"Throwing program is going well," Kelly's wife wrote on Instagram.
"Wondering how quaratine is going... Joe's working on a change up," Kelly's wife said in the video as she surveyed the damage. "Yeah. that's cool."
Hey, it happens to the best of us!
More Sports Stories
RELATED: Effort led by Garth Brooks, Adam Wainwright helps provide 4 million meals for kids during COVID-19 pandemic
RELATED: From the majors to the minors on and off the field, here's how the baseball shutdown is affecting the Cardinals system
RELATED: Sports Plus At Home Episode 1: An all-time STL football countdown, viewer questions and remembering random Cardinals