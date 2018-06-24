O'FALLON, MO --The River City Rascals couldn't keep their momentum going from last night's shutout, dropping the middle game of the series to the Florence Freedom 4-2 at CarShield Field on Saturday night. The series is now even at one game apiece.

The Freedom scored three runs in the first inning, behind four straight hits, all coming with two outs. Andre Mercurio hit a two-run homer and Jordan Brower doubled home another run to make it 3-0 Florence. The Rascals got on the board in the second inning on a solo blast from Paul Kronenfeld, who homered for the second straight night. The Rascals got within a run after JD Hearn, who reached on a ground-rule double, scored on an error by Freedom first baseman Jake Wark, cutting the lead to 3-2. The Freedom scored again in the seventh on an error by Rascals shortstop Zach Lavy. The Rascals had runners at first and second with just one out in the bottom of the seventh, but Florence reliever Johnathon Tripp struck out the next two Rascals hitters to preserve the lead.

Freedom starter Steve Hagen (5-2), was on point all night, going seven innings and allowing just one earned run, while striking out eight. Rascals starter Josh Kimborowicz (1-2) took the loss, allowing three runs in seven innings, while striking out seven. Jake Haberer picked up his second save for the Freedom.

The Rascals (20-17) and Freedom (19-19) meet-up in the rubber match tomorrow night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 pm CT. Lucas Laster will start for the Rascals.

