Not again | Martinez roughed up by spring nemesis Mets

Cardinals' righty makes fourth consecutive start vs. New York and can't escape first inning

JUPITER, Fla — Weather: 78 degrees, sunny

Result: Mets 8, Cardinals 5

The good news for Carlos Martinez is that he should not have to start any more games against the Mets this spring.

Making his fourth consecutive start against the Mets on Friday, Martinez failed to get out of the first inning, came back to pitch the second because of the spring re-entry rule but ended up being charged with five runs over three innings.

In his four starts against the Mets, all in Port St. Lucie, Martinez has allowed a total of 12 runs in 13 innings, coming on 17 hits and seven walks.

His only start against somebody other than the Mets was his first start, against the Astros, in which he allowed six runs in 1 2/3 innings, giving him an overall spring ERA of 10.03.

Martinez came into camp expected to be in a competition to be the Cardinals fifth starter. but injuries to Miles Mikolas and Kwang Hyun Kim have elevated him to the third spot in the rotation just two weeks before opening day.

Martinez has at least one more start remaining this spring but the way the schedule lines up, it should not be against the Mets.

Here is how Friday’s game broke down:

High: Non-roster infielder Max Moroff and outfielder Scott Hurst both homered for the Cardinals as they tried to mount a rally after falling behind 7-0.

Low: Two of the runs charged to Martinez scored after he left the game on a grand slam by Francisco Lindor off Tommy Parsons.

At the plate: The Cardinals had just one hit over the first five innings, a single by Edmundo Sosa, and he was immediately erased in a double play … Moroff hit his home run, a two-run shot, in the sixth and Hurst added another two-run shot in the eighth … The other run scored on a double by Evan Mendoza … Matt Carpenter started at second base and in the leadoff spot and was 0-of-2, both strikeouts, plus a walk. His average for the spring fell to .042.

On the mound: Martinez needed 25 pitches to get two outs in the first inning before he was pulled. He re-entered the game to start the second inning, allowing a home run to Tomas Nido. He pitched into the fourth, allowing another run before leaving with the two runners on base … Matthew Liberatore allowed one unearned run in 1 2/3 innings, with three of his five outs coming on strikeouts … Andrew Miller and Giovanny Gallegos each worked a scoreless inning.

Worth noting: Nolan Gorman made his first appearance in a regular spring game at second base, replacing Carpenter in the sixth. He had only one fielding chance, catching a line drive.

Up next: The Cardinals will play the Astros on Saturday in Jupiter, with John Gant expected to get the start. The Cardinals have eight games left before leaving Florida.

