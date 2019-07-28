O'FALLON, Mo. — The River City Rascals and Lake Erie Crushers split a doubleheader on Saturday night at CarShield Field, with the Rascals winning the opener 11-2 before dropping the night-cap 8-1. Trevor Achenbach homered twice in the fourth inning of the Rascals' Game 1 victory. The Rascals lead the series 2-1.

In Game 1, the Crushers got out to an early lead, scoring two runs in the second on a lead-off homer from Emmanuel Marrero and a sacrifice fly from Steven Kraft. The Rascals, held without a hit through the first three innings, then erupted for nine runs in the fourth, sending 14 men to the plate. Achenbach led-off the inning with a solo shot, and added a two-run home run later in the frame. Nolan Meadows and Nick Anderson each had two-run doubles in the inning. Andrew Penner added to the lead with a two-run single in the sixth.

Brendan Feldmann (5-1) took the win in his third complete game of the season, allowing just two runs in seven innings with a walk and six strikeouts. Jake Repavich (4-4) took the loss, allowing nine runs, eight earned, in 3 1/3 innings.

In Game 2, Kraft put the Crushers on the board with a three-run blast in the second, and added a two-run single in the fifth. Brody Wofford hit RBI doubles in the third and fifth, and also had an RBI single in the sixth. The Rascals' lone run came on a solo homer from LJ Kalawaia in the bottom of the ninth. They remain the only team in the Frontier League to have not been shutout this season.

Crushers starter Brock Riley allowed two hits over 3 1/3 scoreless innings in a no-decision, while reliever Kent Hasler (5-2) earned the win, finishing out the game and allowing just a single run on two hits with seven strikeouts. Travis McQueen (3-1) took the loss, allowing seven runs in five innings with seven strikeouts.

The Rascals (36-29) look to complete the series victory over the Crushers (35-28) Sunday night, with first pitch of the finale scheduled for 5:05 p.m. CDT. Veteran southpaw Alex Winkelman is expected to take the mound for the Rascals, and will be opposed by rookie Paul Hall Jr. for Lake Erie.

