St. Louis native, Hazelwood West alum Devin Williams named finalist for NL Rookie of the Year

St. Louis native Devin Williams was one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball in 2020, and his impressive rookie campaign has him up for a big award

MILWAUKEE — A St. Louis native is up for one of the most prestgious awards of the baseball season.

Brewers reliever Devin Williams is a finalist for the Jackie Robinson National League Rookie of the Year Award.

The finalists for AL Rookie of the Year are Houston Astros right-hander Cristian Javier and center fielders Kyle Lewis of the Seattle Mariners and Luis Robert of the White Sox. Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm, San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth join Williams as the top finishers for the honor in the National League.

Williams, a St. Louis native and graduate of Hazelwood West High School dazzled in his first full year in the Major Leagues. Williams allowed just one run in 27 relief innings with the Milwaukee Brewers to the tune of a 0.33 ERA.

He went 4-1 for the Brewers and had an incredible 5.89 strikeout to walk ratio.

2020 NL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year finalists



Alec Bohm, Phillies

Jake Cronenworth, Padres

Devin Williams, Brewers



Winner announced Nov. 9, 6 p.m. ET on @mlbnetwork — BBWAA (@officialBBWAA) November 2, 2020