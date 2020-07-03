ST. LOUIS — It’s the 30th year for the Arch Madness basketball tournament in St. Louis, and it’s become tradition for fans.

"We've been doing this every year. A group of my buddies, we've been coming down, oh, at least the last 10 or 12 years,” said Joe Crain, of Springfield, Illinois.

It’s a chance to cheer on the 10 schools from the Missouri Valley Conference and follow the winner to the NCAA tournament.

"This is our 16th year meeting here every year,” Bob Garner said.

Garner, who's from Lebanon, Missouri, meets his son in St. Louis for the tournament every year. His son lives in Memphis.

“He started coming with me when he was little, and now he's a father,” Garner said.

For some fans, the weekend ends up being shorter than they'd hoped.

"Unfortunately, SIU didn't quite come through at the last couple of minutes of the game today, so we'll be heading back tonight,” Crain said.

But they know, there's always next year.

