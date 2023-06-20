'Very blessed': 14-year-old Brock Bonner following father's footsteps

Brock Bonner's father, Anthony, is the all-time leading scorer at SLU with 1,972 points.

ST. LOUIS — Here's something that you don't see often.

A 14-year-old who is 6-foot-7, dunking like he's in the National Basketball Association.

This is Brock Bonner, and you might recognize that name.

His father, Anthony Bonner, is the all-time leading scorer at Saint Louis University with 1,972 points. He was a first-round pick by the Sacramento Kings and is a 16-year professional.

"Where he is at 14, I'm not sure I ever got to as a player," Anthony Bonner said. "I am serious."

On this day, Dennis Beckett from the St. Louis Basketball Academy put Brock through a workout.

Kids this young and that tall usually lack coordination. But that's not the case with Brock; it's almost like he's a guard in a center's body.

"He's really blessed to benefit from a lot of my disappointment as well as a lot of my achievements," Anthony said. "Not allowing any coach or myself to box him in, allowing him to fail his way into success."

"I am very blessed that the Lord gave me height, gave me a dad that played in the NBA, he gave me a very great mom that played at a high level," Brock said. "I am very grateful for that."

Brock is projected to be 7-foot-2.

"I don't want to be 7-foot-2, but if I get there, I get there," Brock said.

"If you had to bet a dollar right now, do you think he plays in the NBA?" 5 On Your Side's Frank Cusumano asked Anthony.

"Yes, I think so. I think so because I am very objective with him, it has nothing to do with my son when I look at him and where he is and compare him to other kids and how he can affect the game," Anthony said. "The fact that he is already 6-foot-7 and continuing to grow, I know his work ethic, I know his DNA, so I'm gonna bet that dollar."