Former Chaminade Red Devil and current Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is headed to his first NBA All-Star Game.

Tatum was picked as a reserve from the East, along with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Ben Simmons, Khris Middleton, Kyle Lowry and Domantas Sabonis.

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will act as team captains for the game and draft from the pool of players to assemble their teams.

Tatum is currently averaging 21.5 points and 6.9 rebounds a game for the Celtics this season.

Tatum graduated from Chaminade in 2016, played for Duke for a season and then headed to the NBA.

Fellow Chaminade alum Bradley Beal, who plays for the Washington Wizards, was the most notable snub of this year's All-Star rosters.

RELATED: "The reason I started to play this game" | St. Louis NBA players grieve death of Kobe Bryant

RELATED: Jayson Tatum donates jersey, shoes to help raise money for those affected by Australian bushfires

RELATED: St. Louis native Jayson Tatum rocks Blues themed kicks for Celtics

RELATED: Bradley Beal agrees to 2-year extension with Washington Wizards

RELATED: A jumping lobster scared Jayson Tatum and Team USA in China

RELATED: Chaminade makes appearance in NBA 2K20 MyCareer trailer