x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

basketball

Denver Nuggets sign former Chaminade star Tyler Cook to 2-way contract

Cook has played in 11 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers this past season
Credit: AP
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tyler Cook (21) looks to pass against New York Knicks' Julius Randle (30) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Former Chaminade High School star Tyler Cook has a new team and it just happens to be one of his old teams.

The Denver Nuggets announced on Tuesday the team had signed Cook to a two-way contract.

Cook played in 11 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers this past season, tallying 19 points and 10 rebounds in 35 minutes of playing time. He also played in 29 games with the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League this past season, averaging 12.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists a game in 21.3 minutes per game.

Cook was originally signed to a two-way contract by the Nuggets in 2019 after going undrafted out of Iowa. 

It is not yet known if Cook will be included on the Nuggets' roster for the NBA playoffs in Orlando when the season resumes.

Cook, along with Jayson Tatum of the Celtics and Bradley Beal of the Wizards make up a trio of former Chaminade Red Devils in the NBA.


MORE STORIES

RELATED: 'We don’t need tokenism anymore' | Local coaches and athletes speak about social injustices

RELATED: Catching up with the Tkachuks: St. Louis' all-star hockey family is back together under one roof with the season on pause

RELATED: 5 On Your Side Countdown: The 15 best St. Louis basketball players of all time

RELATED: St. Louis native Jayson Tatum wins NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month Award for February

RELATED: STL is the talk of the NBA | Tatum, Beal on fire and putting league on notice

RELATED: ‘Moments you live for! Just a kid from St. Louis’ | Jayson Tatum gets shoutout from LeBron James

RELATED: Chaminade can boast 3 pro sports All-Stars in 2020