Duke's iconic basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski to retire after upcoming season: Report

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke University's men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski is reportedly retiring after this upcoming season, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

Coach K has been the head coach for the Blue Devils since 1980.

While there, he's led the team to five NCAA Division I titles and taken them to the Final Four 12 times.

Coach K is retiring at the end of the upcoming season. @_JJ_Jackson_ reacts to the breaking news! pic.twitter.com/JVKED1Pju4 — Locked On Blue Devils (@LO_BlueDevils) June 2, 2021

This upcoming season will mark the 41st season for Coach K at Duke.

Krzyzewski was America's coach too, winning three gold medals with the U.S. men's national basketball team in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

Goodman said Duke associate head coach Jon Scheyer is reportedly going to be the next head coach who's served in that role since 2013.