Missouri has 5 in double figures, beats Ole Miss 74-68

Ole Miss pulled within single digits with about five minutes remaining and later used a 12-5 surge to cut the deficit to 69-64 with 1:30 left.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Javon Pickett and Ronnie DeGray III each scored 14 points and Missouri beat Mississippi 74-68 on Saturday night.

Missouri (10-14, 4-7 Southeastern Conference) has won two of its last three games. Ole Miss (12-13, 3-9) has lost three straight since it upset then-No. 25 LSU 76-72 on Feb. 1.

DaJuan Gordon, Kobe Brown and Amari Davis added 13 points apiece for Missouri, which shot 54 (28 of 52) from the field and was 7 of 14 from long range. Gordon made three 3-pointers and Brown had five assists.

Matthew Murrell scored 15 points for Ole Miss. Jarkel Joiner added 13 points and Luis Rodriguez 12. The Rebels shot 50% (27 of 54) from the floor but missed 14 of 18 3-pointers and were 10-of-17 (59%) shooting from the free-throw line.

Missouri closed the first half on a 15-4 run for a 43-32 lead. Gordon made a pair of 3-pointers, Brown added a 3 and Pickett scored the last six points during the stretch. The Tigers scored the first nine points of the second half to extend the advantage to 20.