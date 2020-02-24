ST. LOUIS — We saw a lot of wild stuff on Sunday for the first BattleHawks home game in St. Louis.

There was a Stan Kroenke pinata in the parking lot, grown men dressed in feathers as actual hawks, a mid-game cookie exchange and an entire city fired up for the return of professional football.

Maybe the craziest thing we saw came after the game was over.

As one of the XFL's official sponsors, Bud Light Seltzer post-game celebrations have become a tradition for winning teams.

The BattleHawks started the trend with a legendary celebration from quarterbacks Nick Fitzgerald and Taylor Heinicke. The team somehow managed to up their own celebration bar after winning their first game back in St. Louis.

The BattleHawks tweeted this video of lineman Jake Payne literally ripping the top off of a can with his teeth to celebrate the victory. Yes, you read that right.

We would not recommend trying this at home.

