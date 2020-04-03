ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis BattleHawks are the talk of the town with one of the largest fan bases in all the XFL.

Each week the team goes out and gives back to the community.

On Tuesday, players visited patients and families at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Quarterback Jordan Ta’Amu said he’s blessed to be part of the team.

“As soon as we got here everyone was excited about football, excited about a new team coming to town and really showing us love and that’s what kind of sparked us up and kind of got us going, kind of motivated us as a team,” Ta’Amu said. “Just being here just means a lot.”

