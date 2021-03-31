Belleville West's E.J. Liddell plans to enter name for NBA Draft

"I feel so fortunate for what I've experienced in my two seasons as a Buckeye and what we've accomplished together. The success I've had wouldn't have been possible without the support of my teammates, coaches and family who have supported me along this amazing journey," Liddell wrote. "Choosing to play for Coach Holtmann and The Ohio State University has been one of the best decisions I've made in my life, and I thank God for every opportunity given to me. After spending time consulting with my family and coaches I have decided I will be entering my name into the 2021 NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility. Reaching the NBA has always been a dream of mine since I started playing basketball on my first YMCA team. Timing is everything, trust me I won't rush. Go Buckeyes!"