'I can't wait' | Belleville's Liddell ready to help lead upstart Ohio State into NCAA Tournament

Belleville West alum E.J. Liddell is now a full-fledged star for one of the best college teams in the country, and has a mission this March. He wants another title

COLUMBUS, Ohio — E.J. Liddell was appointment television in high school.

A two-time "Mr. Basketball" in Illinois, Liddell put on a show at Belleville West, leading them two state championships. His thunderous dunks were a staple of Friday night highlights on 5 On Your Side at 10.

Now, he's a full-fledged star for one of the best college teams in the country, and has a mission this March. He wants another title.

After finding his place on the team in the latter part of his freshman year in 2019-2020, Liddell took it all to another level in 2021.

"I felt like last year was all about learning and just learning how college is really and the basketball scheme," Liddell said. "I learned you have to play hard every second you're out there or you could possibly lose a game because every possession matters in the Big 10 a lot."

The 6-foot-7 sophomore put that learning to use this year, leading Ohio State in points and rebounds per game.

"Coach said he needed me to go out there and score and be the best I could be and that's what I've been doing," Liddell said.

And all that scoring and dominating paid off. On Tuesday, Liddell was named first-team All-Big 10 as one of the five best players in the toughest basketball conference in the country.

"Just to see it and hear it is pretty awesome... I knew my potential going into this year that I had a chance to be first-team All-Big 10 but going out there and doing it is so much different than just setting a goal," Liddell said.

Now, he and his ninth-ranked Buckeyes have their eyes on the larger goal of winning a national championship. And after being denied a chance at March glory last year, Liddell is ready to take center stage in 2021.

"I can't wait. Last time I played in March I won, so that's all that's been on my mind," Liddell said. "I know there's not going to be a lot of people in there (in the arenas)... But this is still the biggest stage in basketball."

"It would mean so much to everyone's families and everyone back at home for me and just the whole Buckeye Nation, it'll be crazy. Because I know how our football team is when they win... every other year they're in there in a bowl game. Words can't explain. I can't wait to step out there and win. I won two in high school and that was a great feeling so I can't imagine what this is gonna feel like."

And the sophomore is confident this year's Buckeyes squad is the perfect mix to be the last ones standing.

"I'm pretty sure we can get it done. The guys on our team, everybody knows their role, we all play together and I feel like we're very connected on and off the court," Liddell said.

But while he's out there dominating in Columbus, he knows he has a support system back home in southern Illinois that always has his back. And that's who he's playing for.

"I love watching my mom and dad smile, my little brother and sister be proud that I'm their big brother, and my big sister, and my granny... Just all of them supporting me. And everybody back at home I know they're watching me," Liddell said.

"It feels like the same love I had at Belleville West. I'm happy I left my mark on people and be that guy they still look to and enjoy watching."

As for the future? He's just a sophomore, but his impressive breakout year could vault him into the NBA Draft conversation.

However, the grounded Liddell is remaining focused on the task at hand. He'll handle the question of "what's next" when it gets here.

"I'm locked in on the day ahead of me," Liddell said. "We have practice later and that's all I'm worried about is today."