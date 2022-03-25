Belleville's E.J. Liddell declares for NBA Draft

From Belleville West to Ohio State and now the NBA Draft, E.J. Liddell is taking the next step in his basketball career.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — One of the biggest basketball stars to come out of the St. Louis area in recent memory is going pro.

Ohio State forward and Belleville native E.J. Liddell has announced he will be hiring an agent and entering his name in the 2022 NBA Draft.

"I am going to start this off by thanking Buckeye Nation. These past three years have given me some of the best moments of my life. Being able to have our fans back in the Schott made this year extra fun!

Thanks to my family and friends for always being there through the highs and lows. I love you with all my heart. To my teammates, I appreciate you all - we have built a bond that will never be broken. The times we spent together will never be forgotten and I'm grateful to call you all my brothers.

Choosing to play for Coach Holtmann has been the best decision for me not only as a player but as a person. Thank you for believing in me Coach. To our trainers, manager and the rest of our coaching staff, I appreciate you all for allowing me to carry on the great traditions and the culture of being a Buckeye. Most importantly thank you God for everything. Without you none of this would have been possible.

I will cherish the time and commitment of Buckeye Nation. I hope this feeling is mutual! With that, I'd like to announce that I will be hiring an agent and entering the 2022 NBA Draft," Liddell wrote on Twitter.

The 6-foot-7 forward is a graduate of Belleville West High School, where he was a two-time Illinois "Mr. Basketball" and two-time state champion with the Maroons.

Liddell was named to the All-Big 10 First Team in his sophomore and junior seasons at Ohio State.

Liddell had tested the waters for the NBA Draft after his previous season, but did not hire an agent, and eventually opted to return to Ohio State for his junior year.