ST. LOUIS – A local hockey player who had bone cancer died on Friday.

Gavin Glueck battled bone cancer for 16 months. He played with the Kirkwood Youth Hockey Association. Glueck also bonded with several Blues’ players.

St. Louis Blues

‘Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Gavin Glueck, who passed away Friday. Gavin played youth hockey for the Kirkwood Stars and was a friend to many in the Blues organization. We are honored to have known him, his smile and his fighting spirit.’

Kirkwood Youth Hockey Association

‘We are devastated to report that Gavin Glueck has passed away today after battling bone cancer for the last 16 months. The upcoming season will be dedicated to his memory.’

Chesterfield Hockey Association

‘Heartbreaking to hear the news of Gavin Glueck passing away. Please keep Gavin and his family in your thoughts and prayers!’