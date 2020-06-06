x
5 On Your Side Countdown | The top 10 St. Louis Olympians of all-time

Our town has produced some of the greatest Olympic athletes in American history. But who makes the top 10? Check out our countdown

ST. LOUIS — We've been doing some serious all-time ranking at 5 On Your Side while the COVID-19 pandemic has most of the sports world on pause.

This week, sports director Frank Cusumano rolls out his list of the top 10 Olympic athletes from St. Louis.

These are the best of the best. Some of the greatest Olympic athletes in American history have come from our town. But who cracks the top 10?

Do you agree? Let us know.

Watch: 5 On Your Side Countdown | The top 10 St. Louis Olympians

10: Lori Chalupny and Becky Sauerbrunn

A dual soccer entry to start things off.

Chalupny got her gold medal in Beijing in 2008, and Sauerbrunn won hers in London in 2012.

Credit: AP
United States midfielder Lori Chalupny is tripped during their third place match against Norway at the 2007 FIFA Women's World Cup soccer tournament in Shanghai, China, Sunday Sept. 30, 2007. The U.S. won 4-1. (AP Photo/Greg Baker)
Credit: AP
United States defender Becky Sauerbrunn looks to pass the ball against Mexico during the first half of an international friendly soccer match, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

9: Al Trost

We keep the soccer theme rolling with Al Trost.

Trost was a star at SLU and chose not to turn pro in 1970 so he could play in the 1972 Olympics. He played in eight games and scored two goals.

He's in the hall of fame for a reason.

Credit: Bill McDermott

8: Ken Flach

The late Kirkwood native is one of the greatest tennis players to ever come from St. Louis.

He teamed with Robert Seguso as one of the most dominant doubles pairs ever.

He won the gold medal in Seoul in 1988.

Credit: AP
U.S. tennis player Ken Flach, left, raises his fist in triumph while his teammate Robert Seguso, right, flashes the victory sign after they won the men's doubles match against West Germans Boris Becker and Andreas Maurer by 2-6, 8-6, 1-6, 6-4 and 5-7 at the Davis Cup quarter finals in Hamburg, Aug. 3, 1985. West Germany leads the competition by 2-1. (AP Photo/Herman Knippertz)

7: Jo Jo White

The pride of McKinley and Vashon is the most decorated basketball player to ever come from St. Louis.

He helped the United States to the gold medal in the 1968 Olympics, going undefeated.

Credit: AP
Kansas University's JoJo White (15), moves fast around Colorado's Mickey Kern, left, in the Big Eight conference game at Lawrence, Kansas, Feb. 1, 1969. White was playing his last game for the Jayhawks. Kansas won, 80-70. (AP Photo/William P. Straeter)

6: Dan Carroll

He's a member of the National Speed Skating Hall of Fame.

Carroll held nearly every American record during his career. He competed in the 1968, 1972 and 1976 Olympics.

Credit: Carroll Family

5: Leon and Michael Spinks

A tandem of brothers unlike any other.

The 1976 Olympics in Montreal was their coming out party.

Leon won the gold in the light-heavyweight division. Michael won gold in the middleweight division.

Credit: AP
Leon Spinks, left, and Michael Spinks, pose with their mother during the 1976 Montreal Olympics after both had won gold medals in their respective boxing events, Feb. 18, 1978. (AP Photo)

4: Al Joyner

For a while, he was more famous for being Jackie Joyner-Kersee's brother and Florence Griffith-Joyner's husband. But make no mistake, he was a star in his own right.

In 1984 at the Summer Games in Los Angeles he became the first African American in 80 years to win a golf medal in the triple jump.

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
American Athletes Florence Griffith Joyner and her husband and coach, Al Joyner, Saturday, Sept. 17, 1988 in Seoul for the Olympic Games, smiles during a press conference. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)

3: Dawn Harper-Nelson

She won the gold in 2008 in Beijing in the 100 meter hurdles and won the silver in 2012 in London.

She's the first American to ever win a gold in the 100 in an Olympics and still medal in the following Olympics.

Credit: AP
United States' Dawn Harper celebrates winning the gold in the women's 100-meter hurdles during the athletics competitions in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

2: Tom Jager

Hear of him? You should have.

The pride of Collinsville is one of the most decorated swimmers in recent memory.

He won five gold medals in the 4 x 100 meter relays and a silver and bronze in the 50 meter freestyle. Quite the Olympic career.

Credit: AP
U.S. swimmers Joe Hudepohl of Cincinnati, Ohio, Matt Biondi, of Castro Valley, CA, Tom Jager of Tijeras, NM, and Jon Olsen, of Jonesboro, AR, from left, celebrate after winning the men's 400-meter freestyle relay at the summer Olympics in Barcelona July 29, 1992. (AP Photo/David Longstreath)

1: Jackie Joyner-Kersee

She's not just one of the greatest female athletes in American history. She's one of the greatest athletes in American history. Period.

JJK has three golds, two silvers and two bronze medals over a 12-year Olympic career in the heptathlon and long jump.

A legend on the track and in her community.

Credit: AP
The United States' Jackie Joyner-Kersee celebrates as she wins the bronze medal in the long jump final at the Summer Olympics Friday, August 2, 1996, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Eric Draper)


