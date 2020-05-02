The Red Sox have agreed to trade 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers, two people with knowledge of the deal tell The Associated Press.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced. Boston packaged Betts with left-hander David Price in a salary dump that is expected to save the team tens of millions of dollars.

The Dodgers are sending outfielder Alex Verdugo back to the Red Sox. The deal also involves the Minnesota Twins, who are getting right-hander Kenta Maeda from the Dodgers and sending pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol to Boston, according to reports by The Athletic and other outlets.

