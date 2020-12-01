ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis shot 66.7 percent in the second half and used a 21-2 second-half run to pull away from Richmond and post an impressive 74-58 victory on Saturday night.



The Billikens improve to 14-3 overall and 3-1 in A-10 play. Richmond, which entered the game with a No. 45 NET ranking, dips to 12-4 overall and 2-1 in league play.



Jordan Goodwin scored a season-high 26 points on 10-of-19 shooting from the field. He also pulled down a team-high nine rebounds.



Jimmy Bell Jr. registered a career-high 10 points and was effective defensively on Richmond's Grant Golden.



Yuri Collins had seven points, eight rebounds (career high) and seven assists. Javonte Perkins (14 points) and Demarius Jacobs (11 points) also scored in double figures for the Billikens.



Hasahn French, who also helped contain Golden, posted six points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots.



The Billikens shot 50.9 percent from the floor in the game thanks in part to their 66.7 percent (14-21) effort in the second half. Meanwhile, Richmond shot just 39.7 percent.



The game was knotted at 31-all at halftime. In the second half, Richmond jumped out to a 43-37 lead before SLU's 21-2 outburst stretched the game open. Also included in that rally was an 11-0 run.



Richmond fouled often after the under four media timeout, but the Billikens knocked in their free throws down the stretch to preserve the road victory.



SLU is idle until Friday, Jan. 17, when it welcomes nationally ranked Dayton to Chaifetz Arena. Tickets are still available but are expected to go fast. You can purchase them online by clicking here.

