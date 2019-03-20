ST. LOUIS – The Billikens are goin’ dancin’ and the excitement around the Lou is real!

5 On Your Side’s Sport Director Frank Cusumano proclaimed March 18 the beginning of ‘Billiken week.’

He will profile a Billiken or two from the past each night in the 10 p.m. sports.

His first Billiken – one of the oldest and his friend, Clay Cary.

After winning a state title at Saint Louis University High School, No. 32 - Cary, and the rest of that starting five went to Saint Louis University.

Cary was a sharp shooting guard for the Billikens and in 1948 he was a member of the Saint Louis University NIT champions. March 18 was the anniversary of the NIT championship.

Cary still works at the lumber company he founded and every once in while he will put on the Billiken letter jacket. At age 90, Cary may be the only living member from the championship team.

