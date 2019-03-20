ST. LOUIS – 5 On Your Side’s Billiken week is underway… Sports Director Frank Cusumano is honoring some of the greatest in the university’s history.

There has never been a duo in Saint Louis University history who shot the ball like Erwin Claggett and Scott Highmark.

Frank brought them to the gym on Tuesday to make sure they could still shoot… and he found out that they definitely can.

Claggett is the coach of the junior Billikens and Highmark owns Mosiac Family Wealth.

Claggett is second all-time in scoring at Saint Louis University with 1910 points. The venice menace was in range as soon as he walked in the gym

Highmark - the pride of Parkway West is fifth all-time with 1703 points. Two NCAA tourneys in an incredible era called, ‘spoonball’ named after Charlie Spoonhour.

