ST. LOUIS – 5 On Your Side’s ‘Billiken week’ continues… Sports Director Frank Cusumano is honoring some of the greatest in the university’s history.

On Wednesday, he profiled simply the best… Anthony Bonner.

Bonner is the school's all-time leader in points, rebounds, steals and minutes played. His 45 points is still a single game record – and he’s a first-round draft pick who had a 16-year professional career.

Wednesday morning, Bonner put on a clinic for the St. Louis Basketball Academy. He loves working with kids.

For the last month, he’s worked with the players at Saint Louis University.

