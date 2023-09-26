BJC HealthCare gives out more than 300 free flu shots at St. Louis Blues preseason game

While the St. Louis Blues were preparing for a big hockey season, they helped fans get ready for flu season.

ST. LOUIS — BJC HealthCare officials say the event Tuesday at the Blues preseason game kicks off their 20th year of free flu shot clinics all over the city which they say are important now more than ever.

“Experts recommend you get your flu shot, annual flu shot, early just to make sure we get that the boost of immunity as best as we can going into this flu season,” BJC nurse manager Nicholas Bauer said.

Bauer says it could be a tough flu season but experts have prepared as best they can for the different strains of influenza.

“We're fortunate enough with obviously like Australia and the Southern Hemisphere and things like that. So we can see the flu that's coming and we can help prepare for that. And that's really what a lot of our vaccines are made from. So we kind of know what's coming to help make sure that our flu vaccine will get as many strains as possible,” Bauer said.

Blues fan Camille McCue says just like hockey is important to her and her family, so is protecting their health.

“It's absolutely amazing to be able to share this experience with my daughter, it's our first Blues game back in two years. We just got back from Germany, so we're getting our flu shot knocked out. We get to see some preseason blues hockey. We're super pumped,” McCue said.

She says it’s something they do every year and has seen how it can make a difference.

“I think it's just really important. We have some immunocompromised people in our family, so, you know, it's a small effort on us to take care of our family members,” McCue said.

Bauer says while it's good to get it early it’s never too late to get a flu shot and they have many more free clinics coming up.

“We are preparing for the worst, hoping for the best. So I think if we can get people in the community with their flu shots at things like this, we hopefully will see a normal flu season,” Bauer said.